Nexxen International (NASDAQ:NEXN) Sees Strong Trading Volume – Here’s Why

Nexxen International Ltd. (NASDAQ:NEXN – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 49,234 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 22% from the previous session’s volume of 63,023 shares.The stock last traded at $8.22 and had previously closed at $7.90.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently commented on NEXN. Lake Street Capital raised their price objective on shares of Nexxen International from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of Nexxen International from $6.50 to $8.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Nexxen International from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $9.10.

Get Nexxen International alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Nexxen International

Nexxen International Trading Down 5.7 %

The firm has a market cap of $550.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -116.70 and a beta of 1.86. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $7.69 and its 200-day moving average is $6.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Nexxen International (NASDAQ:NEXN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 22nd. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.02). Nexxen International had a negative net margin of 0.57% and a positive return on equity of 5.92%. The business had revenue of $88.58 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $85.75 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.03 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Nexxen International Ltd. will post 0.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NEXN. Rock Point Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Nexxen International during the 2nd quarter worth $3,562,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new stake in Nexxen International in the 2nd quarter worth about $451,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Nexxen International in the 2nd quarter valued at about $810,000. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Nexxen International during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $141,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Nexxen International during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $136,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.24% of the company’s stock.

About Nexxen International

(Get Free Report)

Nexxen International Ltd. provides end-to-end software platform that enables advertisers to reach publishers Israel. The company’s demand side platform (DSP) offers full-service and self-managed marketplace access to advertisers and agencies to execute their digital marketing campaigns in real time across various ad formats.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Nexxen International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nexxen International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.