NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) to Issue $0.52 Quarterly Dividend

NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, October 18th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 22nd will be given a dividend of 0.515 per share by the utilities provider on Monday, December 16th. This represents a $2.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.44%.

NextEra Energy has raised its dividend by an average of 10.1% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 30 consecutive years. NextEra Energy has a dividend payout ratio of 56.0% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect NextEra Energy to earn $3.67 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.06 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 56.1%.

NextEra Energy Stock Performance

NYSE NEE opened at $84.35 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $173.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.98, a PEG ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.56. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $81.81 and a 200 day moving average of $75.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. NextEra Energy has a twelve month low of $50.95 and a twelve month high of $86.10.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NextEra Energy ( NYSE:NEE Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The utilities provider reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.03. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 11.75% and a net margin of 24.45%. The business had revenue of $6.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.29 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.88 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that NextEra Energy will post 3.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on NEE. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $87.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $83.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. Dbs Bank lowered shares of NextEra Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 27th. Finally, Scotiabank upped their price target on NextEra Energy from $73.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, NextEra Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $83.64.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other NextEra Energy news, EVP Nicole J. Daggs sold 658 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.97, for a total transaction of $50,646.26. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 100 shares in the company, valued at $7,697. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About NextEra Energy

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear,natural gas, and other clean energy. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

