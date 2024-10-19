NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) Shares Sold by Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC

Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC reduced its position in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report) by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,416 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 171 shares during the period. Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $880,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wedmont Private Capital raised its position in NextEra Energy by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 9,452 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $618,000 after purchasing an additional 494 shares during the last quarter. Aprio Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy in the first quarter valued at about $210,000. RFG Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 104.3% during the first quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 54,889 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,508,000 after buying an additional 28,020 shares during the period. MJP Associates Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of NextEra Energy during the first quarter worth about $302,000. Finally, Sanders Morris Harris LLC acquired a new position in NextEra Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $346,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.72% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at NextEra Energy

In other news, EVP Nicole J. Daggs sold 658 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.97, for a total value of $50,646.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,697. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

NEE has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on NextEra Energy from $95.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $83.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. Dbs Bank downgraded shares of NextEra Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $91.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $83.64.

NextEra Energy Price Performance

NEE traded up $0.60 during trading on Friday, reaching $84.38. 8,595,305 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,786,079. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 0.49 and a quick ratio of 0.41. The company has a market capitalization of $173.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.56. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $50.95 and a 1 year high of $86.10. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $81.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $75.44.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The utilities provider reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.03. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 24.45% and a return on equity of 11.75%. The firm had revenue of $6.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.29 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.88 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.4 earnings per share for the current year.

NextEra Energy Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Investors of record on Friday, November 22nd will be paid a $0.515 dividend. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.44%. NextEra Energy’s payout ratio is currently 56.13%.

NextEra Energy Profile

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear,natural gas, and other clean energy. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

Further Reading

