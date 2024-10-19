NEXE Innovations (OTCMKTS:NEXNF) Trading Down 2% – Should You Sell?

NEXE Innovations Inc. (OTCMKTS:NEXNF – Get Free Report) shares traded down 2% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $0.24 and last traded at $0.24. 2,500 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 69% from the average session volume of 8,040 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.25.
NEXE Innovations Price Performance
The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.22.
About NEXE Innovations
NEXE Innovations Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of plant-based single-serve coffee pods for use in single-serve coffee machines in Canada. The company was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Surrey, Canada.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than NEXE Innovations
- Most active stocks: Dollar volume vs share volume
- Misses and Beats: 3 Stocks That Are Moving Markets Right Now
- What is a Death Cross in Stocks?
- Cisco on the Rise: AI Potential and Analyst Upgrades Drive Gains
- Following Congress Stock Trades
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 10/14 – 10/18
Receive News & Ratings for NEXE Innovations Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NEXE Innovations and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.