Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM) Shares Acquired by Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM – Free Report) by 5.0% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 156,132 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,478 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in Newmont were worth $8,345,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Newmont by 13.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 134,940,345 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,836,262,000 after acquiring an additional 16,190,422 shares in the last quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S increased its holdings in Newmont by 296.0% during the 2nd quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S now owns 3,427,313 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $143,502,000 after acquiring an additional 2,561,823 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors purchased a new position in Newmont during the 1st quarter valued at about $49,444,000. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in Newmont by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 50,918,066 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,131,939,000 after acquiring an additional 1,289,084 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI increased its holdings in Newmont by 47.7% during the 2nd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 3,372,670 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $140,460,000 after acquiring an additional 1,088,742 shares in the last quarter. 68.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have weighed in on NEM shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Newmont from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 8th. Scotiabank raised shares of Newmont from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $48.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Monday, August 19th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Newmont from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Newmont from $54.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 4th. Finally, BNP Paribas raised shares of Newmont to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 21st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Newmont has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.46.

Newmont Trading Up 2.0 %

Shares of NEM stock opened at $57.62 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $66.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 0.50. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $52.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.26. Newmont Co. has a fifty-two week low of $29.42 and a fifty-two week high of $57.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The basic materials company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $4.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.13 billion. Newmont had a negative net margin of 13.16% and a positive return on equity of 8.35%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 64.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.33 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Newmont Co. will post 3.1 EPS for the current year.

Newmont Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 5th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 5th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.74%. Newmont’s dividend payout ratio is currently -37.45%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Peter Toth sold 3,000 shares of Newmont stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.47, for a total value of $157,410.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 94,596 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,963,452.12. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 20,000 shares of Newmont stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.47, for a total value of $1,049,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 291,469 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,293,378.43. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Peter Toth sold 3,000 shares of Newmont stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.47, for a total transaction of $157,410.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 94,596 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,963,452.12. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 66,000 shares of company stock worth $3,434,640. Insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Newmont Company Profile

(Free Report)

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, Papua New Guinea, Ecuador, Fiji, and Ghana.

