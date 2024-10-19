New Providence Acquisition (OTCMKTS:NPAUU) & 3M (NYSE:MMM) Head to Head Review

3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Free Report) and New Providence Acquisition (OTCMKTS:NPAUU – Get Free Report) are both industrials companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings, risk and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares 3M and New Providence Acquisition’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets 3M 3.08% 112.92% 10.52% New Providence Acquisition N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for 3M and New Providence Acquisition, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score 3M 2 4 8 0 2.43 New Providence Acquisition 0 0 0 0 N/A

Valuation & Earnings

3M currently has a consensus target price of $130.57, indicating a potential downside of 3.38%. Given 3M’s higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe 3M is more favorable than New Providence Acquisition.

This table compares 3M and New Providence Acquisition”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio 3M $32.61 billion 2.29 -$7.00 billion ($12.72) -10.62 New Providence Acquisition N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

New Providence Acquisition has lower revenue, but higher earnings than 3M.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

65.3% of 3M shares are held by institutional investors. 0.3% of 3M shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

3M beats New Providence Acquisition on 8 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About 3M

3M Company provides diversified technology services in the United States and internationally. The company’s Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles. Its Transportation and Electronics segment provides ceramic solutions; attachment/bonding products, films, sound, and temperature management for transportation vehicles; premium large format graphic films for advertising and fleet signage; light management films and electronics assembly solutions; packaging and interconnection solutions; semiconductor production materials; data centers solutions; and reflective signage for highway, and vehicle safety. The company’s Consumer segment provides consumer bandages, braces, supports, and consumer respirators; home cleaning products; retail abrasives, paint accessories, car care DIY products, picture hanging, and consumer air quality solutions; and stationery products. It offers its products through e-commerce and traditional wholesalers, retailers, jobbers, distributors, and dealers. 3M Company was founded in 1902 and is headquartered in Saint Paul, Minnesota.

About New Providence Acquisition

New Providence Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to engage in the business of space-based cellular broadband network. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is based in Austin, Texas.

