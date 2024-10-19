New Found Gold (NYSE:NFGC) Stock Price Up 4.4% – What’s Next?

New Found Gold Corp. (NYSE:NFGC – Get Free Report) shares shot up 4.4% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $2.63 and last traded at $2.61. 267,039 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 32% from the average session volume of 392,995 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.50.

The firm has a market capitalization of $528.56 million, a P/E ratio of -9.13 and a beta of 1.11. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.06.

New Found Gold (NYSE:NFGC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter. On average, analysts forecast that New Found Gold Corp. will post -0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NFGC. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in shares of New Found Gold by 9.5% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 5,337,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,061,000 after acquiring an additional 462,191 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of New Found Gold during the second quarter worth $703,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of New Found Gold during the second quarter worth $637,000. Rathbones Group PLC bought a new position in shares of New Found Gold during the second quarter worth $145,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in New Found Gold during the first quarter valued at $186,000. Institutional investors own 3.43% of the company’s stock.

New Found Gold Corp., a mineral exploration company, engages in the identification, evaluation, acquisition, and exploration of mineral properties in the Provinces of Newfoundland and Labrador, and Ontario. It primarily explores for gold deposit. The company holds 100% interests in the Queensway project that includes 96 mineral licenses and 6,659 claims covering an area of 166,475 hectares of land located near Gander, Newfoundland; and the Kingsway project located in Gander, Newfoundland.

