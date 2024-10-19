NeuroPace, Inc. (NASDAQ:NPCE) Major Shareholder Ltd. Kck Sells 4,031 Shares

NeuroPace, Inc. (NASDAQ:NPCE – Get Free Report) major shareholder Ltd. Kck sold 4,031 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.54, for a total value of $26,362.74. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,521,874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,113,055.96. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Ltd. Kck also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, October 16th, Ltd. Kck sold 6,900 shares of NeuroPace stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.57, for a total value of $45,333.00.

On Friday, October 11th, Ltd. Kck sold 2,572 shares of NeuroPace stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.35, for a total value of $16,332.20.

On Wednesday, October 9th, Ltd. Kck sold 3,123 shares of NeuroPace stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.10, for a total transaction of $19,050.30.

On Monday, October 7th, Ltd. Kck sold 4,910 shares of NeuroPace stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.66, for a total transaction of $32,700.60.

On Thursday, October 3rd, Ltd. Kck sold 3,318 shares of NeuroPace stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.97, for a total transaction of $23,126.46.

NeuroPace Stock Up 1.3 %

NASDAQ NPCE opened at $6.47 on Friday. NeuroPace, Inc. has a twelve month low of $5.73 and a twelve month high of $18.15. The stock has a market cap of $186.13 million, a PE ratio of -5.44 and a beta of 1.78. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.97, a quick ratio of 5.47 and a current ratio of 6.37.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On NeuroPace

NeuroPace ( NASDAQ:NPCE ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.29) by $0.03. NeuroPace had a negative return on equity of 195.26% and a negative net margin of 41.63%. The company had revenue of $19.26 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.30 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.36) EPS. The company's quarterly revenue was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that NeuroPace, Inc. will post -1.08 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new position in shares of NeuroPace in the 2nd quarter valued at $111,000. Financial Advocates Investment Management increased its stake in NeuroPace by 50.0% in the second quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in NeuroPace in the first quarter worth about $155,000. XTX Topco Ltd lifted its stake in NeuroPace by 56.1% during the second quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 24,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,000 after purchasing an additional 8,643 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in NeuroPace during the second quarter valued at approximately $257,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.83% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of NeuroPace from $20.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $18.00 target price on shares of NeuroPace in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on NeuroPace from $9.50 to $8.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.00.

About NeuroPace

About NeuroPace

NeuroPace, Inc operates as a medical device company in the United States. The company develops RNS system, a brain-responsive neuromodulation system that delivers personalized, real-time treatment at the seizure source for treating medically refractory focal epilepsy. It also records continuous brain activity data and enables clinicians to monitor patients in person and remotely.

