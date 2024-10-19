NeuroPace, Inc. (NASDAQ:NPCE) Major Shareholder Ltd. Kck Sells 2,572 Shares

NeuroPace, Inc. (NASDAQ:NPCE – Get Free Report) major shareholder Ltd. Kck sold 2,572 shares of NeuroPace stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.35, for a total value of $16,332.20. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 5,525,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,089,496.75. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

On Wednesday, October 16th, Ltd. Kck sold 6,900 shares of NeuroPace stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.57, for a total transaction of $45,333.00.

On Monday, October 14th, Ltd. Kck sold 4,031 shares of NeuroPace stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.54, for a total transaction of $26,362.74.

On Wednesday, October 9th, Ltd. Kck sold 3,123 shares of NeuroPace stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.10, for a total transaction of $19,050.30.

On Monday, October 7th, Ltd. Kck sold 4,910 shares of NeuroPace stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.66, for a total transaction of $32,700.60.

On Thursday, October 3rd, Ltd. Kck sold 3,318 shares of NeuroPace stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.97, for a total value of $23,126.46.

Shares of NPCE opened at $6.47 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $7.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.41. NeuroPace, Inc. has a one year low of $5.73 and a one year high of $18.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.97, a quick ratio of 5.47 and a current ratio of 6.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $186.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.44 and a beta of 1.78.

NeuroPace ( NASDAQ:NPCE Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $19.26 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.30 million. NeuroPace had a negative net margin of 41.63% and a negative return on equity of 195.26%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.36) earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that NeuroPace, Inc. will post -1.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NPCE has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $18.00 price objective on shares of NeuroPace in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of NeuroPace from $9.50 to $8.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of NeuroPace from $20.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $14.00.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NeuroPace by 13.3% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 686,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,186,000 after purchasing an additional 80,324 shares during the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd boosted its stake in NeuroPace by 56.1% during the second quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 24,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,000 after buying an additional 8,643 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in NeuroPace by 46.0% in the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 68,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $520,000 after buying an additional 21,703 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new stake in shares of NeuroPace in the 2nd quarter worth $111,000. Finally, Financial Advocates Investment Management raised its holdings in shares of NeuroPace by 50.0% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.83% of the company’s stock.

NeuroPace, Inc operates as a medical device company in the United States. The company develops RNS system, a brain-responsive neuromodulation system that delivers personalized, real-time treatment at the seizure source for treating medically refractory focal epilepsy. It also records continuous brain activity data and enables clinicians to monitor patients in person and remotely.

