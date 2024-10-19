Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX) Price Target Cut to $114.00

Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX – Get Free Report) had its price target dropped by equities research analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $128.00 to $114.00 in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “market perform” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price objective indicates a potential downside of 3.40% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms have also commented on NBIX. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $155.00 price objective on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $180.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $173.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. StockNews.com upgraded Neurocrine Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, August 4th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $163.91.

NASDAQ:NBIX opened at $118.01 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $126.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $134.82. Neurocrine Biosciences has a 1-year low of $103.63 and a 1-year high of $157.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.51 and a beta of 0.36.

Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by ($0.52). Neurocrine Biosciences had a net margin of 16.00% and a return on equity of 14.86%. The company had revenue of $590.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $545.98 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.95 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 30.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Neurocrine Biosciences will post 4.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director William H. Rastetter sold 14,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.69, for a total transaction of $2,090,332.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 37,491 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,499,554.79. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, insider Julie Cooke sold 12,632 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.26, for a total value of $1,935,980.32. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 18,202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,789,638.52. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director William H. Rastetter sold 14,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.69, for a total value of $2,090,332.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 37,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,499,554.79. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 59,968 shares of company stock worth $8,999,632 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,930,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,369,673,000 after acquiring an additional 220,598 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Neurocrine Biosciences by 9.6% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,468,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $339,790,000 after purchasing an additional 216,500 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 23.0% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,223,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,959,000 after buying an additional 228,444 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 1.4% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 934,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,639,000 after buying an additional 13,069 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its holdings in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 40.3% in the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 710,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,828,000 after buying an additional 203,934 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.59% of the company’s stock.

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc discovers, develops, and markets pharmaceuticals for neurological, neuroendocrine, and neuropsychiatric disorders in the United States and internationally. The company’s products include INGREZZA for tardive dyskinesia and chorea associated with Huntington’s disease; ALKINDI for adrenal insufficiency; Efmody capsules for classic congenital adrenal hyperplasia; Orilissa tablets for endometriosis; and Oriahnn capsules to treat uterine fibroids.

