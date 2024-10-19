Neumora Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMRA) Director Matthew K. Fust Sells 14,049 Shares

Neumora Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMRA – Get Free Report) Director Matthew K. Fust sold 14,049 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.03, for a total transaction of $239,254.47. Following the sale, the director now owns 20,100 shares in the company, valued at approximately $342,303. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.
Neumora Therapeutics Trading Down 2.8 %
NMRA stock opened at $16.49 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $12.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.36. The company has a market cap of $2.63 billion and a PE ratio of -6.44. Neumora Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.33 and a 12-month high of $21.00.
Neumora Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NMRA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37). Equities analysts forecast that Neumora Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Several research firms have recently issued reports on NMRA. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on shares of Neumora Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Mizuho assumed coverage on Neumora Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, July 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright began coverage on shares of Neumora Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on shares of Neumora Therapeutics in a report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.83.
Neumora Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing therapeutic treatments for brain diseases, neuropsychiatric disorders, and neurodegenerative diseases. The company develops navacaprant (NMRA-140), a novel once-daily oral kappa opioid receptor antagonist, which is in phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of major depressive disorder.
