Neumora Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMRA) Director Matthew K. Fust Sells 14,049 Shares

Posted by on Oct 19th, 2024

Neumora Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMRAGet Free Report) Director Matthew K. Fust sold 14,049 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.03, for a total transaction of $239,254.47. Following the sale, the director now owns 20,100 shares in the company, valued at approximately $342,303. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Neumora Therapeutics Trading Down 2.8 %

NMRA stock opened at $16.49 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $12.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.36. The company has a market cap of $2.63 billion and a PE ratio of -6.44. Neumora Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.33 and a 12-month high of $21.00.

Neumora Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NMRAGet Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37). Equities analysts forecast that Neumora Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Neumora Therapeutics

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Amalgamated Bank lifted its stake in shares of Neumora Therapeutics by 472.8% during the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 2,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 2,402 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in shares of Neumora Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at about $98,000. SkyOak Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Neumora Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $147,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Neumora Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $166,000. Finally, Clarius Group LLC purchased a new position in Neumora Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $224,000. 47.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently issued reports on NMRA. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on shares of Neumora Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Mizuho assumed coverage on Neumora Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, July 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright began coverage on shares of Neumora Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on shares of Neumora Therapeutics in a report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.83.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Neumora Therapeutics

About Neumora Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

Neumora Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing therapeutic treatments for brain diseases, neuropsychiatric disorders, and neurodegenerative diseases. The company develops navacaprant (NMRA-140), a novel once-daily oral kappa opioid receptor antagonist, which is in phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of major depressive disorder.

Further Reading

Insider Buying and Selling by Quarter for Neumora Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NMRA)

Receive News & Ratings for Neumora Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Neumora Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.