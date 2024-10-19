Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) Receives Underweight Rating from Barclays

Barclays restated their underweight rating on shares of Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) in a report released on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $550.00 target price on the Internet television network’s stock.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Macquarie reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $795.00 price objective on shares of Netflix in a report on Friday. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Netflix from $760.00 to $785.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Redburn Atlantic boosted their target price on Netflix from $740.00 to $760.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on Netflix from $750.00 to $760.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Argus boosted their target price on Netflix from $660.00 to $767.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Netflix presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $739.38.

Netflix Stock Performance

Shares of NFLX opened at $763.89 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $696.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $654.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $329.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.26. Netflix has a 52 week low of $392.26 and a 52 week high of $766.28.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 18th. The Internet television network reported $4.88 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.74 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $9.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.53 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 32.93% and a net margin of 19.54%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.29 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Netflix will post 19.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Netflix

In other news, Director Leslie J. Kilgore sold 383 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $730.00, for a total value of $279,590.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 35,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,741,260. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Leslie J. Kilgore sold 383 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $730.00, for a total value of $279,590.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 35,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,741,260. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Leslie J. Kilgore sold 402 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $725.00, for a total transaction of $291,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 35,262 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,564,950. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 225,167 shares of company stock valued at $150,492,460. 1.76% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its stake in Netflix by 26.5% in the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 182,106 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $129,163,000 after acquiring an additional 38,166 shares during the last quarter. Compass Ion Advisors LLC increased its stake in Netflix by 4.5% in the third quarter. Compass Ion Advisors LLC now owns 369 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $262,000 after acquiring an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. Vest Financial LLC increased its stake in Netflix by 154.1% in the third quarter. Vest Financial LLC now owns 1,794 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $1,272,000 after acquiring an additional 1,088 shares during the last quarter. West Branch Capital LLC increased its stake in Netflix by 30.3% in the third quarter. West Branch Capital LLC now owns 1,389 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $985,000 after acquiring an additional 323 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OLD National Bancorp IN increased its stake in Netflix by 4.5% in the third quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 3,547 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $2,516,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.93% of the company’s stock.

About Netflix

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

