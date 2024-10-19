Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) Price Target Increased to $780.00 by Analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by Sanford C. Bernstein from $625.00 to $780.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a market perform rating on the Internet television network’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on NFLX. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on Netflix from $700.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Netflix from $750.00 to $825.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Bank of America boosted their target price on Netflix from $700.00 to $740.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Macquarie restated an “outperform” rating and set a $795.00 target price on shares of Netflix in a research report on Friday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Netflix from $780.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $739.38.

Get Netflix alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on NFLX

Netflix Price Performance

NASDAQ:NFLX opened at $763.89 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The firm has a market cap of $329.24 billion, a PE ratio of 53.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.26. Netflix has a 12 month low of $392.26 and a 12 month high of $766.28. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $696.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $654.66.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The Internet television network reported $4.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.74 by $0.14. Netflix had a return on equity of 32.93% and a net margin of 19.54%. The business had revenue of $9.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.53 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.29 EPS. Netflix’s revenue was up 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Netflix will post 19.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Netflix news, Director Leslie J. Kilgore sold 383 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $730.00, for a total transaction of $279,590.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 35,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,741,260. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 45,290 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $706.16, for a total transaction of $31,981,986.40. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 85 shares in the company, valued at approximately $60,023.60. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Leslie J. Kilgore sold 383 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $730.00, for a total value of $279,590.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 35,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,741,260. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 225,167 shares of company stock valued at $150,492,460. 1.76% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Netflix

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Denver PWM LLC bought a new position in shares of Netflix during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Netflix by 80.0% during the 1st quarter. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 45 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the period. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO lifted its position in shares of Netflix by 112.0% during the 1st quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO now owns 53 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the period. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Netflix by 380.0% during the 2nd quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. now owns 48 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AlphaMark Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Netflix by 642.9% in the second quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 52 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.93% of the company’s stock.

Netflix Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Netflix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Netflix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.