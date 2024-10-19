Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) Shares Bought by Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC

Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC lifted its position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 27.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,191 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after acquiring an additional 256 shares during the quarter. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $845,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Heartland Bank & Trust Co grew its position in shares of Netflix by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Heartland Bank & Trust Co now owns 1,770 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $1,195,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Meritas Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Netflix by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Meritas Wealth Management LLC now owns 573 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $406,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares during the period. Stage Harbor Financial LLC boosted its position in Netflix by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Stage Harbor Financial LLC now owns 346 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $250,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares during the period. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp boosted its position in Netflix by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp now owns 623 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $378,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares during the period. Finally, Private Portfolio Partners LLC boosted its position in Netflix by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Private Portfolio Partners LLC now owns 1,042 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $633,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.93% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have issued reports on NFLX. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on Netflix from $635.00 to $680.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Netflix from $820.00 to $830.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Pivotal Research boosted their price target on Netflix from $900.00 to $925.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Netflix from $655.00 to $780.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price target on Netflix from $760.00 to $785.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Netflix has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $713.24.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider David A. Hyman sold 20,656 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $605.13, for a total transaction of $12,499,565.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 31,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,128,159.30. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Netflix news, Director Leslie J. Kilgore sold 383 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $730.00, for a total value of $279,590.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 35,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,741,260. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider David A. Hyman sold 20,656 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $605.13, for a total value of $12,499,565.28. Following the sale, the insider now owns 31,610 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,128,159.30. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 225,167 shares of company stock valued at $150,492,460. Insiders own 1.76% of the company’s stock.

Netflix Price Performance

NASDAQ NFLX opened at $687.65 on Friday. Netflix, Inc. has a twelve month low of $344.73 and a twelve month high of $736.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $296.38 billion, a PE ratio of 47.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.26. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $693.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $653.62.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 18th. The Internet television network reported $4.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.74 by $0.14. Netflix had a return on equity of 32.93% and a net margin of 19.54%. The business had revenue of $9.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.53 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.29 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Netflix, Inc. will post 19.08 EPS for the current year.

Netflix Company Profile

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

Further Reading

