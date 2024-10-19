Net Worth Advisory Group Takes $725,000 Position in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Net Worth Advisory Group purchased a new position in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 2,608 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $725,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of DHR. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Danaher by 7.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 60,107,030 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $15,009,928,000 after purchasing an additional 4,163,657 shares during the last quarter. Swedbank AB purchased a new position in shares of Danaher in the 1st quarter worth approximately $676,545,000. TD Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of Danaher by 99.0% in the second quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 1,358,706 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $339,473,000 after acquiring an additional 675,952 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in shares of Danaher by 22.7% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,047,728 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $761,475,000 after acquiring an additional 563,546 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Castle Hook Partners LP bought a new stake in Danaher during the first quarter worth $98,913,000. 79.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Danaher

In related news, CFO Matthew Mcgrew sold 16,172 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $279.84, for a total value of $4,525,572.48. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 29,407 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,229,254.88. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Matthew Mcgrew sold 16,172 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $279.84, for a total value of $4,525,572.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 29,407 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,229,254.88. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Rainer Blair sold 9,007 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.00, for a total value of $2,521,960.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 97,983 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,435,240. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 39,659 shares of company stock valued at $11,042,433. Insiders own 11.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

DHR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Barclays raised their target price on Danaher from $270.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Danaher from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Leerink Partners increased their target price on shares of Danaher from $275.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Stephens began coverage on shares of Danaher in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $315.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $300.00 price objective on shares of Danaher in a report on Friday, September 6th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $282.12.

Danaher Stock Performance

Danaher stock opened at $274.33 on Friday. Danaher Co. has a 1-year low of $182.09 and a 1-year high of $281.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $203.19 billion, a PE ratio of 46.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.49 and a beta of 0.83. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $270.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $259.92.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The conglomerate reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $5.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.59 billion. Danaher had a net margin of 16.94% and a return on equity of 11.06%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.05 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Danaher Co. will post 7.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Danaher Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 27th will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.39%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 27th. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.31%.

Danaher Profile

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The Biotechnology segments offers bioprocess technologies, consumables, and services that advance, accelerate, and integrate the development and manufacture of therapeutics; cell line and cell culture media development services; cell culture media, process liquids and buffers for manufacturing, chromatography resins, filtration technologies, aseptic fill finish; single-use hardware and consumables and services, such as the design and installation of full manufacturing suites; lab filtration, separation, and purification; lab-scale protein purification and analytical tools; reagents, membranes, and services; and healthcare filtration solutions.

