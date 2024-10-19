Net Worth Advisory Group Purchases Shares of 3,086 Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Net Worth Advisory Group acquired a new stake in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 3,086 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $1,916,000. Intuit accounts for about 0.6% of Net Worth Advisory Group’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. LGT Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Intuit during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Cultivar Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Intuit in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Fairway Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Intuit during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Hobbs Group Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intuit during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, J.Safra Asset Management Corp bought a new stake in Intuit in the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. 83.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

INTU has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Susquehanna reaffirmed a “positive” rating and set a $757.00 price objective on shares of Intuit in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Intuit from $727.00 to $750.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Intuit from $730.00 to $780.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Intuit from $690.00 to $795.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Intuit from $770.00 to $790.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $735.71.

Intuit Trading Up 0.7 %

INTU opened at $613.29 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Intuit Inc. has a twelve month low of $473.56 and a twelve month high of $676.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $171.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.58, a P/E/G ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $630.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $627.53.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 22nd. The software maker reported $1.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.14. Intuit had a net margin of 18.19% and a return on equity of 18.64%. The business had revenue of $3.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.08 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.40 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Intuit Inc. will post 14.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Intuit Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 10th were given a dividend of $1.04 per share. This is an increase from Intuit’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. This represents a $4.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 10th. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.38%.

Insider Activity at Intuit

In other Intuit news, EVP Laura A. Fennell sold 30,159 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $642.36, for a total transaction of $19,372,935.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 52,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,427,129.68. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Sandeep Aujla sold 862 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $621.03, for a total transaction of $535,327.86. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 3,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,384,755.20. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Laura A. Fennell sold 30,159 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $642.36, for a total value of $19,372,935.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 52,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,427,129.68. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 55,297 shares of company stock valued at $35,220,046 over the last ninety days. 2.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Intuit Profile

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProTax.

