Net Worth Advisory Group Makes New $703,000 Investment in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Net Worth Advisory Group bought a new position in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 3,561 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $703,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Precedent Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 12.3% in the 3rd quarter. Precedent Wealth Partners LLC now owns 8,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,745,000 after purchasing an additional 965 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its position in AbbVie by 7.1% during the third quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 169,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,449,000 after purchasing an additional 11,233 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC increased its stake in AbbVie by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC now owns 1,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $321,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the period. Trust Point Inc. lifted its position in AbbVie by 17.6% in the 3rd quarter. Trust Point Inc. now owns 11,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,317,000 after buying an additional 1,760 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of AbbVie by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 10,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,988,000 after buying an additional 646 shares during the period. 70.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get AbbVie alerts:

AbbVie Stock Performance

ABBV opened at $188.87 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.51. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $194.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $177.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $333.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.63. AbbVie Inc. has a 12-month low of $135.85 and a 12-month high of $199.95.

AbbVie Dividend Announcement

AbbVie ( NYSE:ABBV Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $2.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.57 by $0.08. AbbVie had a net margin of 9.71% and a return on equity of 203.66%. The company had revenue of $14.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.02 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.91 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that AbbVie Inc. will post 10.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 15th will be paid a $1.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 15th. This represents a $6.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.28%. AbbVie’s payout ratio is 183.98%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Chairman Richard A. Gonzalez sold 66,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.52, for a total value of $12,403,580.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 446,599 shares in the company, valued at approximately $83,299,645.48. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.25% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ABBV. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of AbbVie from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Piper Sandler Companies reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $190.00 price target on shares of AbbVie in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. Bank of America boosted their price target on AbbVie from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of AbbVie from $214.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $198.47.

Read Our Latest Research Report on AbbVie

About AbbVie

(Free Report)

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, ulcerative colitis, and Crohn's disease; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; Epkinly to treat lymphoma; Elahere to treat cancer; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat blood cancers.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABBV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for AbbVie Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AbbVie and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.