Net Worth Advisory Group Invests $11.97 Million in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

Net Worth Advisory Group acquired a new position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 108,371 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $11,972,000. iShares TIPS Bond ETF accounts for about 3.6% of Net Worth Advisory Group’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Addison Capital Co grew its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Addison Capital Co now owns 12,551 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,387,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. Cordant Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 4.1% in the third quarter. Cordant Inc. now owns 19,327 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,135,000 after buying an additional 767 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd acquired a new stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the third quarter worth about $335,000. Curran Financial Partners LLC grew its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 0.8% during the third quarter. Curran Financial Partners LLC now owns 18,377 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,030,000 after buying an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 4.1% during the third quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 17,519 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,935,000 after acquiring an additional 694 shares during the period.

Shares of TIP stock opened at $109.36 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $18.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.86 and a beta of 0.09. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $102.32 and a 12 month high of $111.06. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $109.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $107.71.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

