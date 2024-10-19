Net Worth Advisory Group Invests $1.53 Million in PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR)

Net Worth Advisory Group bought a new stake in PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 15,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,531,000.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in PACCAR in the second quarter valued at $26,000. New Covenant Trust Company N.A. purchased a new stake in PACCAR during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in PACCAR during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in PACCAR by 269.7% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PACCAR during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 64.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
PACCAR Stock Performance
NASDAQ:PCAR opened at $110.09 on Friday. PACCAR Inc has a fifty-two week low of $80.94 and a fifty-two week high of $125.50. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $98.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $103.85. The company has a market cap of $57.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a quick ratio of 2.54, a current ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.
PACCAR Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 13th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 13th. PACCAR’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.71%.
Insider Activity at PACCAR
In other PACCAR news, CEO R Preston Feight sold 27,834 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.70, for a total transaction of $2,747,215.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 162,782 shares in the company, valued at $16,066,583.40. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.02% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of research firms recently weighed in on PCAR. BNP Paribas upgraded PACCAR to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on PACCAR from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 11th. Raymond James initiated coverage on PACCAR in a research note on Friday, June 28th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on shares of PACCAR from $109.00 to $99.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 19th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of PACCAR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, PACCAR presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $114.00.
Check Out Our Latest Analysis on PACCAR
PACCAR Profile
PACCAR Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks in the United States, Canada, Europe, Mexico, South America, Australia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs, manufactures, and distributes trucks for the over-the-road and off-highway hauling of commercial and consumer goods.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than PACCAR
- Health Care Stocks Explained: Why You Might Want to Invest
- Misses and Beats: 3 Stocks That Are Moving Markets Right Now
- Insider Buying Explained: What Investors Need to Know
- Cisco on the Rise: AI Potential and Analyst Upgrades Drive Gains
- Election Stocks: How Elections Affect the Stock Market
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 10/14 – 10/18
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PCAR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for PACCAR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PACCAR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.