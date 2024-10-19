Net Worth Advisory Group Buys New Holdings in Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV)

Net Worth Advisory Group purchased a new position in shares of Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,554 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $808,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Stratos Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Elevance Health by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Stratos Investment Management LLC now owns 1,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $717,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the period. OmniStar Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Elevance Health by 8.3% during the third quarter. OmniStar Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $912,000 after buying an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Elevance Health by 7.3% during the third quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 826 shares of the company’s stock worth $430,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the period. Stonegate Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Elevance Health in the third quarter worth $237,000. Finally, Claro Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Elevance Health by 14,229.2% in the 3rd quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 101,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,903,000 after acquiring an additional 101,027 shares during the period. 89.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Elevance Health alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Elevance Health news, CEO Gail Boudreaux sold 34,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $500.98, for a total transaction of $17,033,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 126,709 shares in the company, valued at approximately $63,478,674.82. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, EVP Charles Morgan Kendrick, Jr. sold 7,417 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $432.14, for a total value of $3,205,182.38. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,423 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,639,915.22. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Gail Boudreaux sold 34,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $500.98, for a total value of $17,033,320.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 126,709 shares in the company, valued at approximately $63,478,674.82. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 42,170 shares of company stock valued at $20,638,737 in the last three months. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently weighed in on ELV shares. Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their price target on shares of Elevance Health from $600.00 to $485.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Argus downgraded Elevance Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. TD Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Elevance Health from $624.00 to $589.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Elevance Health in a research note on Monday, June 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $643.00 target price for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Elevance Health from $585.00 to $478.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $572.27.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Elevance Health

Elevance Health Trading Down 3.1 %

NYSE:ELV opened at $430.76 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $100.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.82. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $526.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $527.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.49. Elevance Health, Inc. has a 12-month low of $397.98 and a 12-month high of $567.26.

Elevance Health (NYSE:ELV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 17th. The company reported $8.37 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $9.66 by ($1.29). The firm had revenue of $44.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.47 billion. Elevance Health had a return on equity of 20.64% and a net margin of 3.89%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $8.99 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Elevance Health, Inc. will post 37.26 EPS for the current year.

Elevance Health Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 5th will be issued a $1.63 dividend. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 5th. Elevance Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.64%.

Elevance Health Company Profile

(Free Report)

Elevance Health, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Health Benefits, CarelonRx, Carelon Services, and Corporate & Other. It offers a variety of health plans and services to program members; health products; an array of fee-based administrative managed care services; and specialty and other insurance products and services, such as stop loss, dental, vision, life, disability, and supplemental health insurance benefits.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ELV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Elevance Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Elevance Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.