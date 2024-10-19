Neonode (NASDAQ:NEON) Share Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Neonode Inc. (NASDAQ:NEON – Get Free Report) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $3.99 and traded as high as $8.10. Neonode shares last traded at $8.03, with a volume of 127,634 shares changing hands.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH started coverage on shares of Neonode in a research note on Friday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.50 price target on the stock.
View Our Latest Stock Analysis on NEON
Neonode Trading Up 17.7 %
Neonode (NASDAQ:NEON – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The electronics maker reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter. Neonode had a negative return on equity of 64.05% and a negative net margin of 247.41%. The business had revenue of $1.42 million for the quarter.
Neonode Company Profile
Neonode Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops optical sensing solutions for contactless touch, touch, and gesture sensing in the United States, Japan, South Korea, Germany, Switzerland, France, Sweden, China, and internationally. It also offers software solutions for machine perception to detect and track persons and objects in video streams from cameras and other types of imagers.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Neonode
- Trading Stocks: RSI and Why it’s Useful
- Survey Reveals: America’s Most Coveted Businesses in 2024
- The 3 Best Retail Stocks to Shop for in August
- Top 3 Stocks to Play Oil’s Potential Comeback Rally
- 3 Monster Growth Stocks to Buy Now
- Analysts See Growth in CrowdStrike Stock Despite July Setback
Receive News & Ratings for Neonode Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Neonode and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.