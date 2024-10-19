Needham & Company LLC Reaffirms Buy Rating for Taboola.com (NASDAQ:TBLA)

Needham & Company LLC reissued their buy rating on shares of Taboola.com (NASDAQ:TBLA – Free Report) in a report published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $5.00 target price on the stock.

Separately, Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 price objective on shares of Taboola.com in a research note on Monday, October 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $5.31.

Shares of Taboola.com stock opened at $3.66 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $3.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.63. Taboola.com has a 1 year low of $2.87 and a 1 year high of $5.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.31. The company has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.91 and a beta of 1.29.

Taboola.com (NASDAQ:TBLA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.04. Taboola.com had a negative return on equity of 1.57% and a negative net margin of 3.07%. The firm had revenue of $428.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $428.67 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.05) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Taboola.com will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Lynda M. Clarizio sold 29,606 shares of Taboola.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.61, for a total value of $106,877.66. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 176,158 shares in the company, valued at $635,930.38. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 22.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TBLA. nVerses Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Taboola.com by 74.5% during the 3rd quarter. nVerses Capital LLC now owns 9,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 4,100 shares during the period. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Taboola.com by 8.0% during the first quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 60,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,000 after purchasing an additional 4,478 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in Taboola.com by 8.5% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 71,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,000 after purchasing an additional 5,535 shares during the last quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC boosted its position in Taboola.com by 35.6% during the first quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC now owns 30,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after purchasing an additional 8,079 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System boosted its position in Taboola.com by 22.2% during the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 45,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,000 after purchasing an additional 8,262 shares in the last quarter. 42.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Taboola.com Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates an artificial intelligence-based algorithmic engine platform in Israel, the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It offers Taboola, a platform that partners with websites, devices, and mobile apps to recommend editorial content and advertisements on the open web to users.

