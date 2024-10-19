NatWest Group plc Has $6.18 Million Stock Holdings in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

NatWest Group plc reduced its stake in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Free Report) by 21.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 109,382 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 29,116 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company accounts for approximately 1.8% of NatWest Group plc’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest holding. NatWest Group plc’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $6,179,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mattson Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new position in Wells Fargo & Company in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 53.7% in the second quarter. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 630 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 704.3% during the 1st quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp now owns 740 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 648 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fairscale Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Institutional investors own 75.90% of the company’s stock.

Get Wells Fargo & Company alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on WFC. Compass Point increased their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Wells Fargo & Company to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $62.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $68.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Wolfe Research raised shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $65.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Finally, Phillip Securities raised shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a “neutral” rating to an “accumulate” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $60.83 to $65.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Wells Fargo & Company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.82.

Wells Fargo & Company Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of WFC opened at $64.38 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $56.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $57.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.86. The firm has a market cap of $224.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.16. Wells Fargo & Company has a 52 week low of $38.58 and a 52 week high of $64.71.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 11th. The financial services provider reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.14. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 12.30% and a net margin of 15.17%. The company had revenue of $20.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.40 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.39 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Wells Fargo & Company will post 5.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Wells Fargo & Company Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 9th were paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 9th. This is an increase from Wells Fargo & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.49%. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio is 32.85%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Ather Williams III sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.70, for a total value of $3,822,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 163,610 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,421,957. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, EVP Beurden Saul Van sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.99, for a total value of $2,169,650.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 126,687 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,853,327.13. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Ather Williams III sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.70, for a total transaction of $3,822,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 163,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,421,957. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.08% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Wells Fargo & Company

(Free Report)

Wells Fargo & Company, a financial services company, provides diversified banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Wells Fargo & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wells Fargo & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.