Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ) Shares Sold by TriaGen Wealth Management LLC

TriaGen Wealth Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Free Report) by 48.8% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 25,692 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 24,508 shares during the period. TriaGen Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Nasdaq were worth $1,876,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Y.D. More Investments Ltd raised its position in Nasdaq by 94.8% during the second quarter. Y.D. More Investments Ltd now owns 415 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares during the period. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Nasdaq by 89.3% during the first quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 426 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Hobbs Group Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nasdaq during the second quarter worth $26,000. Claro Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nasdaq during the third quarter worth $33,000. Finally, LRI Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nasdaq during the first quarter worth $31,000. 72.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Nasdaq alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NDAQ has been the subject of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Nasdaq from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Raymond James raised shares of Nasdaq from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $82.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, October 14th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Nasdaq from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 14th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Nasdaq from $90.00 to $88.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Nasdaq from $73.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.06.

Insider Activity at Nasdaq

In related news, major shareholder Seller Lp Argus sold 42,804,207 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.58, for a total value of $2,764,295,688.06. Following the sale, the insider now owns 42,804,207 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,764,295,688.06. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Nasdaq Trading Up 1.0 %

NDAQ stock traded up $0.77 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $74.91. 2,145,755 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,904,023. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.43, a PEG ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.95. Nasdaq, Inc. has a 12-month low of $47.56 and a 12-month high of $74.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $72.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $65.24.

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.13 billion. Nasdaq had a net margin of 14.43% and a return on equity of 15.45%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 25.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.71 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Nasdaq, Inc. will post 2.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Nasdaq Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th were issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 13th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.28%. Nasdaq’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.53%.

Nasdaq Profile

(Free Report)

Nasdaq, Inc operates as a technology company that serves capital markets and other industries worldwide. It operates in three segments: Capital Access Platforms, Financial Technology, and Market Services. The Capital Access Platforms segment sells and distributes historical and real-time market data; and develops and licenses Nasdaq-branded indices and financial products.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NDAQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Nasdaq Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nasdaq and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.