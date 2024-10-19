Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ) Shares Bought by V Square Quantitative Management LLC

V Square Quantitative Management LLC lifted its stake in Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Free Report) by 15.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,363 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,649 shares during the period. V Square Quantitative Management LLC’s holdings in Nasdaq were worth $903,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. First Pacific Financial grew its holdings in Nasdaq by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. First Pacific Financial now owns 13,842 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,011,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Smithfield Trust Co grew its stake in shares of Nasdaq by 22.0% during the first quarter. Smithfield Trust Co now owns 960 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust increased its position in shares of Nasdaq by 1.6% during the first quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 11,330 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $715,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Nasdaq by 5.4% in the second quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 3,826 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $231,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of Nasdaq by 0.6% in the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 32,647 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,967,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.47% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Nasdaq

In other Nasdaq news, major shareholder Seller Lp Argus sold 42,804,207 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.58, for a total value of $2,764,295,688.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 42,804,207 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,764,295,688.06. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Nasdaq Stock Up 1.0 %

NASDAQ:NDAQ opened at $74.91 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $72.02 and a 200-day moving average of $65.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.09 billion, a PE ratio of 39.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.95. Nasdaq, Inc. has a 52 week low of $47.56 and a 52 week high of $74.93.

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.05. Nasdaq had a return on equity of 15.45% and a net margin of 14.43%. The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.71 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 25.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Nasdaq, Inc. will post 2.75 EPS for the current year.

Nasdaq Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th were issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 13th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.28%. Nasdaq’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.53%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Nasdaq from $73.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Nasdaq from $73.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Nasdaq from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Nasdaq from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded shares of Nasdaq from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $82.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $78.06.

Nasdaq Company Profile

Nasdaq, Inc operates as a technology company that serves capital markets and other industries worldwide. It operates in three segments: Capital Access Platforms, Financial Technology, and Market Services. The Capital Access Platforms segment sells and distributes historical and real-time market data; and develops and licenses Nasdaq-branded indices and financial products.

