Muscle Maker (NASDAQ:GRIL) Trading Up 2.3% – Should You Buy?

Shares of Muscle Maker, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRIL – Get Free Report) traded up 2.3% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $0.31 and last traded at $0.31. 1,665,350 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 356% from the average session volume of 364,840 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.30.
Muscle Maker Price Performance
The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $0.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.88 million, a PE ratio of -1.23 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.
Muscle Maker Company Profile
Muscle Maker, Inc owns, operates, and franchises Muscle Maker Grill, SuperFit Foods meal prep, and Pokemoto Hawaiian Poke restaurants. The company operates a fast-casual restaurant that specializes in preparing protein-based meals featuring chicken, seafood, pasta, hamburgers, wraps, and flat breads, as well as entrée salads and sides, protein shakes, and fruit smoothies.
