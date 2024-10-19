Mumu the Bull (MUMU) Trading 9.3% Higher Over Last Week

Mumu the Bull (MUMU) traded 2.2% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on October 19th. Mumu the Bull has a market cap of $140.82 million and $4.99 million worth of Mumu the Bull was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Mumu the Bull token can now be purchased for $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Mumu the Bull has traded up 9.3% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Mumu the Bull alerts:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded up 30.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0787 or 0.00000115 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $171.06 or 0.00250820 BTC.

Mumu the Bull Token Profile

Mumu the Bull launched on March 9th, 2024. Mumu the Bull’s total supply is 2,329,915,213,859 tokens. Mumu the Bull’s official website is www.mumu.ing. Mumu the Bull’s official Twitter account is @mumu_bull.

Buying and Selling Mumu the Bull

According to CryptoCompare, “Mumu the Bull (SOL) (MUMU) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2024and operates on the Solana platform. Mumu the Bull (SOL) has a current supply of 2,329,915,213,859.14 with 2,283,204,416,985 in circulation. The last known price of Mumu the Bull (SOL) is 0.00005643 USD and is up 5.16 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 102 active market(s) with $4,065,662.60 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.mumu.ing.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mumu the Bull directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Mumu the Bull should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Mumu the Bull using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Mumu the Bull Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Mumu the Bull and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.