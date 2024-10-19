Mountain Commerce Bancorp (OTCMKTS:MCBI) Stock Price Down 3.3% – Here’s Why

Mountain Commerce Bancorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MCBI – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 3.3% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $20.07 and last traded at $20.40. 14,900 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 371% from the average session volume of 3,164 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.10.

Mountain Commerce Bancorp Stock Down 1.0 %

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $20.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.68.

Mountain Commerce Bancorp Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 6th were paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 5th. This represents a yield of 1.08%. Mountain Commerce Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 12.50%.

Mountain Commerce Bancorp Company Profile

Mountain Commerce Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Mountain Commerce Bank that provides banking services for small- and medium-sized businesses, professionals, and affluent individuals. It offers checking and savings accounts; certificates of deposit; and mortgage loans, personal loans and lines of credit, commercial real estate loans, small business administration loans, equipment lending, operating lines of credit, and credit cards.

