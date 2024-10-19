Moulton Wealth Management Inc. Sells 79,377 Shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TFLO)

Moulton Wealth Management Inc. lessened its position in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TFLO – Free Report) by 17.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 385,074 shares of the company’s stock after selling 79,377 shares during the quarter. iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF makes up about 16.2% of Moulton Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Moulton Wealth Management Inc. owned about 0.28% of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF worth $19,423,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Brookstone Capital Management raised its position in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF by 474.7% in the second quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 955,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,305,000 after buying an additional 789,016 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF by 12.3% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,686,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $288,095,000 after buying an additional 621,738 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF by 687.9% in the 2nd quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 634,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $322,000 after purchasing an additional 554,335 shares during the last quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF by 43.0% in the second quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 1,383,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,067,000 after buying an additional 415,559 shares during the last quarter. Finally, C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors lifted its holdings in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF by 1,403.0% during the 3rd quarter. C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors now owns 434,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,998,000 after buying an additional 405,825 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

TFLO stock opened at $50.54 on Friday. iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $50.37 and a 1-year high of $50.76. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $50.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.55.

About iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF

The iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF (TFLO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of U.S. Treasury floating rate bonds. TFLO was launched on Feb 3, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

