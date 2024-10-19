Moulton Wealth Management Inc. Sells 3,515 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

Moulton Wealth Management Inc. trimmed its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Free Report) by 39.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,384 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,515 shares during the period. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF accounts for approximately 0.8% of Moulton Wealth Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Moulton Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $961,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of RSP. Fairman Group LLC acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. increased its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 107.5% in the second quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. now owns 193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Creekmur Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 86.5% in the first quarter. Creekmur Asset Management LLC now owns 194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Central Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the second quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Goodman Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $39,000.
Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Trading Up 0.3 %
NYSEARCA RSP opened at $181.82 on Friday. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 12 month low of $133.34 and a 12 month high of $182.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.90 billion, a PE ratio of 20.44 and a beta of 0.90. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $175.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $168.81.
Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Company Profile
Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).
