Moulton Wealth Management Inc. Sells 3,515 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

Moulton Wealth Management Inc. trimmed its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Free Report) by 39.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,384 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,515 shares during the period. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF accounts for approximately 0.8% of Moulton Wealth Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Moulton Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $961,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of RSP. Fairman Group LLC acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. increased its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 107.5% in the second quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. now owns 193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Creekmur Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 86.5% in the first quarter. Creekmur Asset Management LLC now owns 194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Central Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the second quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Goodman Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $39,000.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

NYSEARCA RSP opened at $181.82 on Friday. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 12 month low of $133.34 and a 12 month high of $182.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.90 billion, a PE ratio of 20.44 and a beta of 0.90. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $175.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $168.81.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Company Profile

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RSP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.