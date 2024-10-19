Moulton Wealth Management Inc. Raises Holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL)

Moulton Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL – Free Report) by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 28,103 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,456 shares during the period. ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF accounts for 2.5% of Moulton Wealth Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Moulton Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF were worth $2,971,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 14.6% in the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. M3 Advisory Group LLC grew its holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 10.7% in the 3rd quarter. M3 Advisory Group LLC now owns 5,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $586,000 after buying an additional 530 shares during the period. BCS Wealth Management grew its holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. BCS Wealth Management now owns 53,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,725,000 after buying an additional 139 shares during the period. Kozak & Associates Inc. increased its stake in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 10.9% during the 3rd quarter. Kozak & Associates Inc. now owns 4,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $526,000 after acquiring an additional 480 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $215,000.

ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF Stock Performance

ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF stock opened at $107.96 on Friday. ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF has a 1 year low of $55.69 and a 1 year high of $67.97. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $104.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $100.35. The company has a market cap of $13.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.81 and a beta of 0.68.

ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF Company Profile

The ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF (NOBL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of S&P 500 constituents that have increased dividend payments annually for at least 25 years. NOBL was launched on Oct 9, 2013 and is managed by ProShares.

