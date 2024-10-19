Moulton Wealth Management Inc. Raises Holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI)

Moulton Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI – Free Report) by 149.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,566 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,315 shares during the quarter. iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF accounts for 2.0% of Moulton Wealth Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Moulton Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $2,429,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,828,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $442,055,000 after acquiring an additional 157,810 shares during the period. Creative Planning increased its holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 1,871,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,110,000 after purchasing an additional 12,186 shares in the last quarter. Matson Money. Inc. raised its position in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 2.1% in the second quarter. Matson Money. Inc. now owns 1,483,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,260,000 after purchasing an additional 30,157 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 10.8% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,451,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,587,000 after purchasing an additional 141,266 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tanglewood Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 5.8% in the second quarter. Tanglewood Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,288,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,780,000 after buying an additional 70,655 shares during the period.

Get iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

IEI stock opened at $117.93 on Friday. iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $111.45 and a 1 year high of $120.33. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $118.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $116.59.

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Dividend Announcement

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Profile

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were given a $0.3197 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 3rd.

(Free Report)

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Index (the Index).

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.