Moss Adams Wealth Advisors LLC Raises Stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Moss Adams Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Free Report) by 6.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,065 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 69 shares during the period. Moss Adams Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $659,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Generate Investment Management Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 25.2% during the third quarter. Generate Investment Management Ltd now owns 24,165 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $14,948,000 after purchasing an additional 4,866 shares in the last quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC grew its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 4.7% in the third quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC now owns 3,968 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,455,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 5.6% during the third quarter. Stratos Investment Management LLC now owns 7,736 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $4,786,000 after purchasing an additional 412 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 1.2% in the third quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,781 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,339,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 26,568 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $16,434,000 after purchasing an additional 488 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.23% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $617.21, for a total value of $6,172,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 123,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $76,420,473.36. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Thermo Fisher Scientific news, CAO Joseph R. Holmes sold 860 shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $611.03, for a total value of $525,485.80. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,814 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,108,408.42. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $617.21, for a total value of $6,172,100.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 123,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $76,420,473.36. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 23,084 shares of company stock valued at $14,094,292 over the last 90 days. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently weighed in on TMO shares. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $620.00 to $632.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $648.00 to $658.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Raymond James increased their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $650.00 to $660.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Stephens started coverage on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $680.00 price target for the company. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $600.00 to $620.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Thermo Fisher Scientific presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $656.16.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Stock Up 0.4 %

TMO stock opened at $601.71 on Friday. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $415.60 and a fifty-two week high of $627.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The stock has a market cap of $229.85 billion, a PE ratio of 37.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 0.77. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $607.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $584.09.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The medical research company reported $5.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.13 by $0.24. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 18.22% and a net margin of 14.69%. The firm had revenue of $10.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.50 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $5.15 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 21.72 EPS for the current year.

About Thermo Fisher Scientific

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and biopharma services in the North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases; and solutions include biosciences, genetic sciences, and bio production to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

