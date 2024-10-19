Moss Adams Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases New Position in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH)

Moss Adams Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 552 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $349,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bangor Savings Bank lifted its position in Parker-Hannifin by 238.5% during the 3rd quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 44 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 60.6% during the first quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 53 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Parker-Hannifin in the first quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Fortitude Family Office LLC grew its holdings in Parker-Hannifin by 346.7% during the 2nd quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 67 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.44% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PH has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $640.00 to $710.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 7th. TD Cowen increased their price target on Parker-Hannifin from $500.00 to $520.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Parker-Hannifin from $650.00 to $703.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Truist Financial upped their target price on Parker-Hannifin from $673.00 to $788.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $595.00 to $645.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Parker-Hannifin currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $660.57.

Insider Buying and Selling at Parker-Hannifin

In other news, VP Berend Bracht sold 850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $592.92, for a total value of $503,982.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 3,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,986,282. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, VP Berend Bracht sold 850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $592.92, for a total value of $503,982.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 3,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,986,282. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Joseph Scaminace sold 1,751 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $589.73, for a total value of $1,032,617.23. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,299,947. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.39% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Parker-Hannifin Price Performance

NYSE PH opened at $640.44 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $606.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $559.86. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a 52 week low of $362.49 and a 52 week high of $646.60. The stock has a market cap of $82.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The industrial products company reported $6.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.22 by $0.55. The business had revenue of $5.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.08 billion. Parker-Hannifin had a return on equity of 29.08% and a net margin of 14.27%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $6.08 EPS. Analysts forecast that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 26.64 EPS for the current year.

Parker-Hannifin Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 13th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 28th were given a $1.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 28th. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.02%. Parker-Hannifin’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.92%.

Parker-Hannifin Profile

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments: Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to ensure purity and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors used in fluid and gas handling; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

