Moss Adams Wealth Advisors LLC Increases Stock Position in Linde plc (NASDAQ:LIN)

Moss Adams Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Linde plc (NASDAQ:LIN – Free Report) by 18.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,098 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the period. Moss Adams Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Linde were worth $524,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Retirement Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Linde during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Summit Securities Group LLC bought a new position in Linde in the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Linde in the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Linde by 49.0% in the 1st quarter. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 73 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the period. Finally, Kozak & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Linde during the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.80% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP John Panikar sold 10,025 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $462.75, for a total transaction of $4,639,068.75. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 17,584 shares in the company, valued at $8,136,996. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ LIN opened at $486.45 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $469.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $450.66. Linde plc has a 52-week low of $361.02 and a 52-week high of $487.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.95. The company has a market cap of $232.28 billion, a PE ratio of 37.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.94.

Linde (NASDAQ:LIN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The basic materials company reported $3.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.79 by $0.06. Linde had a return on equity of 17.92% and a net margin of 19.49%. The business had revenue of $8.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.30 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.57 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Linde plc will post 15.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 4th were paid a dividend of $1.39 per share. This represents a $5.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 4th. Linde’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.31%.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Linde from $470.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Linde from $430.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Barclays raised their price objective on Linde from $460.00 to $510.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Linde from $490.00 to $475.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $477.00 price objective on shares of Linde in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $484.18.

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and South Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

