Moss Adams Wealth Advisors LLC Has $8.96 Million Stock Position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Moss Adams Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Free Report) by 1.6% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 82,504 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,297 shares during the period. iShares National Muni Bond ETF makes up approximately 1.0% of Moss Adams Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Moss Adams Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $8,962,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Argonautica Private Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 1.8% in the second quarter. Argonautica Private Wealth Management Inc. now owns 5,370 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $572,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the period. Hurlow Wealth Management Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Hurlow Wealth Management Group Inc. now owns 12,320 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,338,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the period. FC Advisory LLC lifted its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 0.6% during the second quarter. FC Advisory LLC now owns 15,695 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,672,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the period. Auour Investments LLC boosted its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Auour Investments LLC now owns 2,340 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $249,000 after buying an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PrairieView Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 6,086 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $655,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares in the last quarter.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF stock opened at $107.89 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $108.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $107.22. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $100.78 and a 1-year high of $108.82.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

