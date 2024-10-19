Moss Adams Wealth Advisors LLC Decreases Stock Position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI)

Moss Adams Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Free Report) by 24.6% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 10,347 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,374 shares during the period. Moss Adams Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF were worth $616,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of JEPI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 3.8% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 22,032,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,274,807,000 after acquiring an additional 815,598 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,104,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $402,664,000 after purchasing an additional 539,682 shares in the last quarter. Global Assets Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 5,858.1% during the 1st quarter. Global Assets Advisory LLC now owns 6,165,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $356,724,000 after purchasing an additional 6,061,819 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 1.3% during the second quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 4,188,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,377,000 after purchasing an additional 52,301 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 14.6% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 3,379,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,569,000 after buying an additional 430,134 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA JEPI opened at $59.93 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $58.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $57.26. The company has a market capitalization of $35.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.40 and a beta of 0.53. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF has a 1 year low of $51.38 and a 1 year high of $59.97.

The JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that invests in large-cap US stocks and equity-linked notes (ELNs). It seeks to provide similar returns as the S&P 500 Index with lower volatility and monthly income.

