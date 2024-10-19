Moss Adams Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires 117 Shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Moss Adams Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 12.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,096 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the quarter. Moss Adams Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $777,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. RFG Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Netflix by 24.7% during the first quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 2,292 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $1,392,000 after acquiring an additional 454 shares during the period. Meyer Handelman Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Meyer Handelman Co. now owns 3,358 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $2,039,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co. MA grew its position in shares of Netflix by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 18,885 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $11,469,000 after buying an additional 1,174 shares in the last quarter. MJP Associates Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of Netflix during the first quarter valued at $360,000. Finally, &PARTNERS raised its holdings in shares of Netflix by 158.2% in the first quarter. &PARTNERS now owns 1,379 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $838,000 after acquiring an additional 845 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.93% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Leslie J. Kilgore sold 383 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $730.00, for a total value of $279,590.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 35,262 shares in the company, valued at $25,741,260. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Leslie J. Kilgore sold 383 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $730.00, for a total value of $279,590.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 35,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,741,260. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider David A. Hyman sold 20,656 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $605.13, for a total value of $12,499,565.28. Following the sale, the insider now owns 31,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,128,159.30. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 225,167 shares of company stock valued at $150,492,460. 1.76% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Benchmark reissued a “sell” rating and set a $545.00 target price on shares of Netflix in a research report on Tuesday. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Netflix from $635.00 to $680.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Loop Capital upped their target price on Netflix from $750.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Netflix from $820.00 to $830.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Netflix from $750.00 to $850.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Netflix currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $739.38.

Shares of NASDAQ NFLX opened at $763.89 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $329.24 billion, a PE ratio of 53.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $696.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $654.66. Netflix, Inc. has a 1 year low of $392.26 and a 1 year high of $766.28.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The Internet television network reported $4.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.74 by $0.14. Netflix had a net margin of 19.54% and a return on equity of 32.93%. The business had revenue of $9.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.53 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.29 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Netflix, Inc. will post 19.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

