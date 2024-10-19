Morgan Stanley Increases United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL) Price Target to $88.00

United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL – Get Free Report) had its target price raised by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $80.00 to $88.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the transportation company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 18.68% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of United Airlines from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of United Airlines from $66.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Susquehanna lifted their target price on shares of United Airlines from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of United Airlines from $69.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.88.

Shares of UAL opened at $74.15 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $51.38 and a 200-day moving average of $49.68. United Airlines has a one year low of $33.68 and a one year high of $74.95. The company has a market cap of $24.38 billion, a PE ratio of 9.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.71.

United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 15th. The transportation company reported $3.33 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.10 by $0.23. United Airlines had a net margin of 5.28% and a return on equity of 33.90%. The company had revenue of $14.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.76 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.65 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that United Airlines will post 9.88 earnings per share for the current year.

United Airlines announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, October 15th that allows the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the transportation company to buy up to 7.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of UAL. Capital International Investors raised its position in shares of United Airlines by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 18,502,761 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $885,912,000 after buying an additional 429,501 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of United Airlines by 29.1% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,601,425 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $272,559,000 after buying an additional 1,263,604 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in shares of United Airlines by 489.2% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,295,246 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $111,687,000 after buying an additional 1,905,664 shares in the last quarter. Interval Partners LP acquired a new position in shares of United Airlines in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $103,354,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of United Airlines by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,161,931 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $55,634,000 after buying an additional 64,542 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.69% of the company’s stock.

United Airlines Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides air transportation services in North America, Asia, Europe, Africa, the Pacific, the Middle East, and Latin America. The company transports people and cargo through its mainline and regional fleets. It also offers catering, ground handling, flight academy, and maintenance services for third parties.

