Morgan Stanley Increases MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX) Price Target to $314.00

MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX – Get Free Report) had its price target hoisted by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $262.00 to $314.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective points to a potential upside of 8.71% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on MarketAxess from $204.00 to $233.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, September 30th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of MarketAxess from $237.00 to $268.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, October 7th. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of MarketAxess from $193.00 to $185.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of MarketAxess from $218.00 to $223.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on MarketAxess from $235.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $253.30.

MarketAxess Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:MKTX opened at $288.83 on Thursday. MarketAxess has a one year low of $192.42 and a one year high of $297.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.91 and a quick ratio of 2.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.41, a PEG ratio of 7.24 and a beta of 1.08. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $255.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $225.78.

MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The financial services provider reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.04. MarketAxess had a return on equity of 20.43% and a net margin of 33.71%. The business had revenue of $197.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $198.07 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.63 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that MarketAxess will post 7.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MarketAxess announced that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Tuesday, August 6th that permits the company to buyback $250.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to purchase up to 2.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other MarketAxess news, insider Christophe Pierre Danie Roupie sold 617 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.63, for a total transaction of $142,915.71. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 7,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,716,146.67. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 2.66% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MKTX. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in shares of MarketAxess by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 220,146 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $56,401,000 after purchasing an additional 17,945 shares in the last quarter. Friedenthal Financial purchased a new stake in MarketAxess in the third quarter worth about $810,000. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in MarketAxess by 312.7% during the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 813 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $208,000 after acquiring an additional 616 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its holdings in shares of MarketAxess by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 3,507 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $898,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. bought a new position in shares of MarketAxess in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $247,000. 99.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MarketAxess Company Profile

MarketAxess Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an electronic trading platform for institutional investor and broker-dealer companies worldwide. The company offers trading technology that provides liquidity access in U.S. high-grade bonds, U.S. high-yield bonds, emerging market debt, eurobonds, municipal bonds, U.S.

