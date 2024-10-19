Morgan Stanley Direct Lending (NYSE:MSDL) and Perception Capital Corp. III (NASDAQ:PFTA) Head-To-Head Analysis

Perception Capital Corp. III (NASDAQ:PFTA – Get Free Report) and Morgan Stanley Direct Lending (NYSE:MSDL – Get Free Report) are both small-cap unclassified companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, profitability and earnings.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

26.9% of Perception Capital Corp. III shares are held by institutional investors. 0.4% of Perception Capital Corp. III shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 0.2% of Morgan Stanley Direct Lending shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Perception Capital Corp. III and Morgan Stanley Direct Lending, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Perception Capital Corp. III 0 0 0 0 N/A Morgan Stanley Direct Lending 0 5 1 0 2.17

Earnings and Valuation

Morgan Stanley Direct Lending has a consensus target price of $21.42, indicating a potential upside of 6.98%. Given Morgan Stanley Direct Lending’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Morgan Stanley Direct Lending is more favorable than Perception Capital Corp. III.

This table compares Perception Capital Corp. III and Morgan Stanley Direct Lending”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Perception Capital Corp. III N/A N/A $7.15 million N/A N/A Morgan Stanley Direct Lending $275.66 million 6.49 $231.01 million $3.10 6.46

Morgan Stanley Direct Lending has higher revenue and earnings than Perception Capital Corp. III.

Profitability

This table compares Perception Capital Corp. III and Morgan Stanley Direct Lending’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Perception Capital Corp. III N/A -28.86% 1.93% Morgan Stanley Direct Lending 60.60% 12.57% 6.36%

Summary

Morgan Stanley Direct Lending beats Perception Capital Corp. III on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Perception Capital Corp. III

Perception Capital Corp. III does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities in the financial technology or financial services ecosystem. The company was formerly known as Portage Fintech Acquisition Corporation and changed its name to Perception Capital Corp. III in October 2023. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

About Morgan Stanley Direct Lending

Morgan Stanley Direct Lending Fund is a business development company. It is a non-diversified, externally managed specialty finance company focused on lending to middle-market companies. Morgan Stanley Direct Lending Fund is based in NEW YORK.

