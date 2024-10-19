Morgan Stanley China A Share Fund (NYSE:CAF) Share Price Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Morgan Stanley China A Share Fund, Inc. (NYSE:CAF – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $12.29 and traded as high as $12.97. Morgan Stanley China A Share Fund shares last traded at $12.90, with a volume of 39,698 shares trading hands.

Morgan Stanley China A Share Fund Stock Performance

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.08.

Get Morgan Stanley China A Share Fund alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Morgan Stanley China A Share Fund

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CAF. Karpus Management Inc. increased its stake in Morgan Stanley China A Share Fund by 1.0% during the first quarter. Karpus Management Inc. now owns 628,419 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $7,566,000 after acquiring an additional 6,334 shares during the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley China A Share Fund by 49.6% in the 2nd quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 19,374 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $228,000 after purchasing an additional 6,420 shares during the period. Wolverine Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Morgan Stanley China A Share Fund by 18.4% during the 2nd quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 58,930 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $692,000 after purchasing an additional 9,165 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its holdings in Morgan Stanley China A Share Fund by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,585,829 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $30,383,000 after buying an additional 49,057 shares during the period. Finally, Matisse Capital raised its holdings in Morgan Stanley China A Share Fund by 39.9% during the 2nd quarter. Matisse Capital now owns 184,997 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,174,000 after buying an additional 52,750 shares during the period.

Morgan Stanley China A Share Fund Company Profile

Morgan Stanley China A Share Fund, Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Morgan Stanley Investment Management Inc It is co-managed by Morgan Stanley Investment Management Company. The fund invests in the public equity markets of China. It seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Morgan Stanley China A Share Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Morgan Stanley China A Share Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.