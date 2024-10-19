Monument Group Wealth Advisors LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAE)

Monument Group Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAE – Free Report) by 7.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 268,973 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 18,543 shares during the period. Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF accounts for approximately 4.4% of Monument Group Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Monument Group Wealth Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.17% of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF worth $7,373,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mather Group LLC. lifted its position in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 1,171.1% in the third quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 6,135,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,170,000 after buying an additional 5,652,649 shares during the last quarter. Foster Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Foster Group Inc. now owns 3,496,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,850,000 after purchasing an additional 21,494 shares during the last quarter. Factory Mutual Insurance Co. boosted its position in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 127.5% during the third quarter. Factory Mutual Insurance Co. now owns 3,086,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,612,000 after purchasing an additional 1,729,800 shares during the period. Private Ocean LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 5.2% in the second quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 2,172,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,196,000 after purchasing an additional 107,995 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning raised its position in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 5.5% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 1,741,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,043,000 after purchasing an additional 91,012 shares during the period.

Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF Stock Performance

Shares of DFAE opened at $27.26 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.33 and a beta of 0.85. Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF has a 52 week low of $21.54 and a 52 week high of $28.19. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.90.

About Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF

The Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF (DFAE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects emerging markets securities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFAE was launched on Dec 2, 2020 and is issued by Dimensional.

