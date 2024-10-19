Monument Group Wealth Advisors LLC Buys 164,629 Shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC)

Monument Group Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC – Free Report) by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,261,606 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 164,629 shares during the period. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF comprises approximately 46.6% of Monument Group Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Monument Group Wealth Advisors LLC owned 0.26% of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF worth $77,550,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baker Boyer National Bank grew its position in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Baker Boyer National Bank now owns 1,815,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,011,000 after acquiring an additional 57,638 shares in the last quarter. Lane & Associates LLC increased its stake in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Lane & Associates LLC now owns 29,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $954,000 after buying an additional 2,235 shares during the period. Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 31,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,005,000 after buying an additional 472 shares in the last quarter. CGN Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. CGN Advisors LLC now owns 240,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,692,000 after buying an additional 826 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morton Capital Management LLC CA boosted its position in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Morton Capital Management LLC CA now owns 1,062,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,957,000 after buying an additional 66,100 shares during the period.

Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF stock opened at $35.05 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.03 and a beta of 1.00. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a twelve month low of $24.84 and a twelve month high of $35.15. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.51.

About Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF

The Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (DFAC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects US equities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFAC was launched on Oct 4, 2007 and is managed by Dimensional.

