Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH – Get Free Report) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the thirteen brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $378.00.

Several brokerages have issued reports on MOH. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of Molina Healthcare from $354.00 to $297.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $320.00 target price on shares of Molina Healthcare in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $406.00 price target on shares of Molina Healthcare in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. StockNews.com raised shares of Molina Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Molina Healthcare from $420.00 to $395.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th.

In related news, CAO Maurice Hebert sold 393 shares of Molina Healthcare stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $346.52, for a total value of $136,182.36. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 9,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,282,583.96. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . In other Molina Healthcare news, CAO Maurice Hebert sold 393 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $346.52, for a total value of $136,182.36. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 9,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,282,583.96. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Steven J. Orlando sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $339.21, for a total value of $339,210.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,114,260.25. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MOH. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in Molina Healthcare by 12.8% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,831,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,384,215,000 after buying an additional 436,060 shares in the last quarter. Swedbank AB acquired a new stake in shares of Molina Healthcare during the 1st quarter valued at $69,320,000. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. grew its position in Molina Healthcare by 434.6% during the 2nd quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 185,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,181,000 after acquiring an additional 150,890 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Molina Healthcare by 36.2% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 463,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,810,000 after purchasing an additional 123,121 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Molina Healthcare by 13.3% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 949,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $282,343,000 after purchasing an additional 111,154 shares during the last quarter. 98.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of MOH stock opened at $289.72 on Friday. Molina Healthcare has a 52-week low of $282.96 and a 52-week high of $423.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 1.57. The stock has a market cap of $16.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.72, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.58. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $339.60 and its 200-day moving average is $332.85.

Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported $5.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.73 by $0.13. Molina Healthcare had a return on equity of 28.09% and a net margin of 2.84%. The business had revenue of $9.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.75 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $5.65 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Molina Healthcare will post 23.5 EPS for the current year.

Molina Healthcare, Inc provides managed healthcare services to low-income families and individuals under the Medicaid and Medicare programs and through the state insurance marketplaces. It operates in four segments: Medicaid, Medicare, Marketplace, and Other. The company served in across 19 states. The company was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Long Beach, California.

