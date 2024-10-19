Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc. Trims Stake in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc. trimmed its position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 54,579 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 4,044 shares during the quarter. Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $13,453,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Richardson Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Union Pacific during the first quarter worth $26,000. Cultivar Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in Union Pacific in the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new position in shares of Union Pacific during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Tributary Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Union Pacific in the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Union Pacific by 3,250.0% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 134 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the period. 80.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Union Pacific alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, President Elizabeth F. Whited sold 3,552 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $246.59, for a total value of $875,887.68. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 64,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,014,787.55. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Union Pacific Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of Union Pacific stock opened at $244.10 on Friday. Union Pacific Co. has a fifty-two week low of $199.97 and a fifty-two week high of $258.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.05. The company has a market cap of $148.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.05. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $246.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $238.64.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The railroad operator reported $2.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.71 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $6.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.05 billion. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 42.62% and a net margin of 26.90%. Union Pacific’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.57 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on UNP. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $277.00 to $272.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Union Pacific from $265.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Bank of America cut their price target on Union Pacific from $273.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. TD Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $259.00 to $255.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Susquehanna increased their target price on Union Pacific from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $259.25.

Get Our Latest Analysis on UNP

About Union Pacific

(Free Report)

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, renewable biofuel producers, and other agricultural users; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Union Pacific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Union Pacific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.