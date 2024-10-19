Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc. Sells 965 Shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAX)

Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc. lowered its position in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAX – Free Report) by 28.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,385 shares of the company’s stock after selling 965 shares during the quarter. Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF were worth $64,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC raised its holdings in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 13,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $343,000 after acquiring an additional 413 shares in the last quarter. Zhang Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 1.4% in the third quarter. Zhang Financial LLC now owns 35,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $957,000 after purchasing an additional 477 shares during the period. Sprinkle Financial Consultants LLC raised its stake in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 3.5% in the second quarter. Sprinkle Financial Consultants LLC now owns 17,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $436,000 after purchasing an additional 580 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Group Inc. lifted its position in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 0.5% during the third quarter. Harbor Group Inc. now owns 118,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,205,000 after purchasing an additional 588 shares during the period. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc grew its stake in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 0.5% during the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 117,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,998,000 after buying an additional 635 shares in the last quarter.

Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Stock Up 0.7 %

DFAX stock opened at $26.58 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $26.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.85. Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a 12 month low of $21.39 and a 12 month high of $27.33. The firm has a market cap of $7.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.66 and a beta of 0.82.

About Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF

The Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (DFAX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in non-US companies around the globe, with a focus on small- cap stocks. DFAX was launched on Mar 6, 2008 and is managed by Dimensional.

