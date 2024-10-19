Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc. Has $21.26 Million Holdings in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc. trimmed its holdings in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Free Report) by 6.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 122,744 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,524 shares during the period. Procter & Gamble accounts for 1.3% of Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest position. Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $21,259,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. West Oak Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 16,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,938,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. Moss Adams Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Procter & Gamble by 6.3% during the third quarter. Moss Adams Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,146,000 after purchasing an additional 393 shares in the last quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Procter & Gamble by 1.2% during the third quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC now owns 26,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,593,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares during the last quarter. Sage Financial Management Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble in the 3rd quarter valued at $229,000. Finally, KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 17.3% in the 3rd quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC now owns 78,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,514,000 after purchasing an additional 11,489 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.77% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently weighed in on PG. Barclays downgraded Procter & Gamble from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $163.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, September 30th. DA Davidson restated a “neutral” rating and set a $159.00 price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research report on Tuesday. TD Cowen began coverage on Procter & Gamble in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $189.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Procter & Gamble in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $174.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Hsbc Global Res raised shares of Procter & Gamble to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 4th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $176.21.

Procter & Gamble Stock Down 0.6 %

Procter & Gamble stock opened at $171.28 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $171.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $167.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $404.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 0.41. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 1-year low of $142.50 and a 1-year high of $177.94.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 18th. The company reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $21.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.99 billion. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 17.71% and a return on equity of 33.46%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.83 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Procter & Gamble Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 18th will be issued a dividend of $1.0065 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 18th. This represents a $4.03 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.35%. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 66.94%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Procter & Gamble

In other news, CEO R. Alexandra Keith sold 3,373 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total value of $573,410.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 21,513 shares in the company, valued at $3,657,210. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Procter & Gamble news, CEO R. Alexandra Keith sold 3,373 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total transaction of $573,410.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 21,513 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,657,210. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jon R. Moeller sold 72,174 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.01, for a total value of $12,342,475.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 263,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,002,649.58. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 383,194 shares of company stock worth $65,140,718. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Procter & Gamble Company Profile

The Procter & Gamble Company engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, SK-II, and Native brands.

Featured Articles

