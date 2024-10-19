Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc. Has $1.05 Million Holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 23.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,990 shares of the company’s stock after selling 600 shares during the quarter. Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,050,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in VOO. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 11.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,386,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,203,193,000 after buying an additional 2,546,192 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.4% in the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 23,105,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,555,758,000 after purchasing an additional 98,106 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 95.8% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 21,245,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,212,930,000 after purchasing an additional 10,393,926 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,542,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,272,751,000 after purchasing an additional 160,184 shares during the period. Finally, Strategic Financial Concepts LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 32,889.4% in the 2nd quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 7,252,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,627,139,000 after purchasing an additional 7,230,409 shares during the period.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

VOO opened at $537.33 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $518.07 and a 200-day moving average of $498.58. The company has a market capitalization of $486.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.04 and a beta of 1.00. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $375.95 and a fifty-two week high of $538.76.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

