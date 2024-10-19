Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc. Grows Stake in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc. raised its stake in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Free Report) by 0.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 94,252 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 430 shares during the period. Stryker makes up 2.1% of Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Stryker were worth $34,049,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SYK. Moss Adams Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Stryker by 8.4% in the third quarter. Moss Adams Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 751 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $272,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Net Worth Advisory Group bought a new stake in Stryker during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $571,000. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Stryker by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,177 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,509,000 after buying an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Aspiriant LLC grew its holdings in Stryker by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Aspiriant LLC now owns 1,196 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $432,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Stryker by 13.9% during the 3rd quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,678 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $967,000 after buying an additional 326 shares in the last quarter. 77.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on SYK shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Stryker from $345.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. BTIG Research boosted their price objective on Stryker from $374.00 to $383.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 14th. StockNews.com raised Stryker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. Barclays boosted their price target on Stryker from $374.00 to $402.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price target on Stryker from $345.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Stryker currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $381.16.

Insider Buying and Selling at Stryker

In related news, Director Ronda E. Stryker sold 190,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $323.46, for a total value of $61,457,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,316,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,072,790,023.68. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Ronda E. Stryker sold 190,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $323.46, for a total value of $61,457,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,316,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,072,790,023.68. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP M Kathryn Fink sold 2,121 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $370.00, for a total value of $784,770.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 10,042 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,715,540. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 220,068 shares of company stock valued at $71,811,372 over the last quarter. 5.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Stryker Stock Performance

NYSE SYK opened at $369.56 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $140.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.19, a PEG ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.91. Stryker Co. has a twelve month low of $255.22 and a twelve month high of $374.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $355.79 and a 200 day moving average of $343.31.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The medical technology company reported $2.81 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.79 by $0.02. Stryker had a return on equity of 22.89% and a net margin of 16.12%. The business had revenue of $5.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.40 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.54 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Stryker Co. will post 12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Stryker Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 30th. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.87%. Stryker’s payout ratio is currently 36.53%.

Stryker Profile

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in total joint replacements, such as hip, knee and shoulder, and trauma and extremities surgeries.

